Local Elks Lodge donates to MPVFD

Submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated $1,000 to the Middle Point Volunteer Fire Department.

The department used the money to purchase a Pi-Lit Rechargeable sequential flare and Med Evan LZ kit. These road flares when deployed on the ground “link up” to each other flashing in pattern to direct traffic around an accident scene. The second part of these flares is the Med Evac LZ. These can be deployed to mark a site for a landing zone for Medical helicopters. These are a green led light that is IR rated. This allows the helicopter pilot to use their onboard night vision to spot the LZ from 5-6 miles out.

Middle Point Fire Chief Brock Profit (left) is pictured with Community Service Grant Chairman Michael C. Stanley. Photo submitted

The money was distributed by the Ohio Elks Association in the form of a community service grant. The Ohio Elks Association receives monies each year from the Elks National Foundation, a perpetual trust fund established in 1928 by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Contributions to the Foundation are made each year by close to one million Elks and their families and friends from more than 2,000 Elks Lodges across the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Philippines.

To date, thru the Community Service Grants, Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 has distributed $37,524.72 back into Van Wert County to assist the city, county and villages.

Van Wert Elks Lodge is proud to be able to assist the Middle Point Fire Department with this important project.