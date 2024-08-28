Ohioans reminded to tailgate responsibly

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The beginning of football season also means the beginning of tailgating season in parking lots across Ohio. Before gameday arrives, the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Divisions of Liquor Control and Cannabis Control remind Ohioans to make safe, responsible and legal decisions regarding the use of alcohol and cannabis leading up to kickoff.

Tailgaters should always adhere to Ohio’s underage and open container laws. Ohioans cannot legally consume alcohol in public places that are outside of a liquor permit holder’s premises or the boundaries of a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) during its active hours. Click here to view the locations and details of DORAs across Ohio. Individuals convicted of selling or providing alcohol to individuals under the age of 21 can face a maximum sentence of six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for each offense.

Following the recent launch of non-medical cannabis sales in the state earlier this month, Ohioans also are reminded that, according to the initiated statute passed by Ohio voters last November, the use of non-medical cannabis in a public area is considered a minor misdemeanor. Similar to alcohol, use of non-medical cannabis by individuals under the age of 21 is prohibited, and individuals who provide cannabis to minors can potentially face fines as well as possible jail time. In addition, Ohio’s law prohibiting smoking or vaping in public indoor spaces applies to marijuana as well. Like alcohol, it is illegal to operate a vehicle while under the influence of cannabis.

While making plans, individuals should always review any policies regarding alcohol and cannabis that may impact the location where they will be tailgating.

“We hope that as Ohioans prepare to cheer their favorite team on to victory, they do so with responsibility and safety in mind,” said Division of Liquor Control Superintendent Jackie DeGenova. “We also remind our permit holders to do their part to help keep safe Ohioans who visit their establishments.”

“We encourage individuals who choose to use non-medical cannabis to do so with safety in mind, both for themselves and those around them,” said Division of Cannabis Control Superintendent Jim Canepa. “Before someone uses a cannabis product, it’s critical they understand state law as it relates to public cannabis use, and follow any policies that may be in place depending on where they’re tailgating. Your respect and adherence to these laws and policies will help to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being.”

Ohioans who are 21 or over are reminded to eat plenty of food and drink water before consuming alcohol. They should also have a game plan to get home safely by using a designated driver, rideshare or public transportation services.

Liquor permit holders are reminded to not serve anyone underage or anyone who is already intoxicated, and to always check IDs, especially at the point of sale.