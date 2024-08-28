Tonight’s cheer competition moved

VW independent staff

Due to weather, tonight’s Van Wert County Cheerleading Competition has been moved from the grandstand at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds to Lincolnview High School. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and the competition will begin at 6 p.m.

General admission is $5, cash only at the door. Tickets already purchased for the grandstand will serve as entry to Lincolnview. Reserved seats will be honored in a special reserved section.