Various hearings held in local court

VW independent staff

The following criminal hearings took place between Thursday, August 22, and Wednesday, August 28, in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over all of the hearings.

Plea changes/sentencings

Kevin Davies, Jr., 34, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth degree felony. He was then sentenced to two years of community control, was ordered to obtain employment within 60 days, 90 days in jail that will be be suspended if he’s employed within 60 days, and 30 days jail at a later date per probation. He must undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay court costs.

Daymeon Ladd, 27, of Bryan, changed his plea to guilty to unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunications property, a fifth degree felony. He was then sentenced to two years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date. He is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, and was ordered to pay monthly probation fees and court costs.

Sentencings

After a probation violation, Derek Showalter, 41, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 13 months in prison for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He was given credit for 120 days already served and was ordered to pay court costs.

Rickie Lynn Welker, 42, of Van Wert, was sentenced to six months at the WORTH Center, two years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 100 hours community service on charges of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third degree felony and obstructing official business, a fifth degree felony. In addition, Welker is to posess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Bond/intervention in lieu violations

Nicole Cooper, 41, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond and intervention in lieu by failing drug tests, failing to engage in treatment and failure to report to drug court. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety and Judge Burchfield ordered pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing was set for 9 a.m. September 25.

Jason Tallman, 42, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and intervention in lieu by failing a drug screen, failing to report and failing to follow through with his treatment. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety, and Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing 9 a.m. September 25.

Arraignments

Korbin Taylor, 26, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to felonious assault ,a second degree felony. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 3 p.m. September 4.

Nathan Youngpeter, 34, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. October 2.

Judicial release

Brock Parsons, 35, of Delphos, appeared on his motion for judicial release from prison. Following the hearing, his motion was granted and he was released from prison and placed on three years of community control, up to six months at the WORTH Center, and 30 days jail at later date. He is to consume no alcohol or drugs without prescriptions, undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay costs, monthly probation fee, and partial appointed counsel fees.

Time waiver

Caitlin Murphy, 22, Ohio City, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. October 9.