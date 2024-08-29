Construction starting on bank branch on N. Washington

1st Federal of Van Wert President and CEO Brian Renner (center) and the Board of Directors break ground on the bank’s second location along N. Washington St. The brach is anticipated to open in June of 2025. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

1st Federal of Van Wert officials, city and county officials and others gathered along N. Washington St. for a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday.

A second branch of 1st Federal will constructed on the now-vacant site that was previously home to the Van Wert Inn. The new location will be situated on 1.5 acres of land and will be a fully functioning banking facility with state-of-the-art equipment.

“We’re really excited about this project,” First Federal of Van Wert President and CEO Brian Renner said to those in attendance. “We believe there’s a lot of momentum in the city, the county and the community especially with the downtown renovation project going along well. We have a lot of good industry coming to town as well on this northern part, so the decision was made pretty easy for us.”

“When we started doing this research as a potential branch here, we just believed in the Van Wert community and we believe this branch will only add to that momentum,” Renner added.

Plans for the new building were initially announced in February, after the bank acquired the property. Site work is already underway and Renner said the new branch is expected to open in June of next year.

Construction of the branch won’t be the only activity in that area. The city will begin work on the Bonnewitz Ave. extension project in the fall. The road extension will cross N. Washington St. and go approximately 1,000 feet. That project should be complete by late spring or early summer. Someday, Bonnewtiz is expected to be connected to Franklin St.