Gov’t offices to be closed on Labor Day

VW independent staff

All local, state and federal government offices will be closed for the Labor Day holiday, Monday, September 2. That includes the Van Wert Municipal Building, Van Wert Municipal Court, and the Van Wert County Courthouse and Annex.

Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day. No mail will be delivered on Monday and schools and most banks will be closed for the holiday.