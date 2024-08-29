Opera House to host local researcher

VW independent staff/submitted information

Aaron Sutton

CONVOY — It’s an invitation to travel back to Civil War times to learn about Aaron Sutton, a Union solider from Rockford, who survived the Civil War, including stays in two Confederate prisons camps, by a mix of resourcefulness and down-home know-how.

Harrison Frech, a local researcher and retired teacher, will reveal the amazing adventures of Sutton at the Convoy Opera House at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 15. Frech’s presentation drew upon Sutton’s own narrative account in his book “Prisoner of the Rebels in Texas,” and other texts and information provided by Sutton’s descendants.

The free event will be held at the Convoy Opera House, 111 S. Main Street in downtown Convoy.