Football Friday scoreboard Week No. 2
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, August 30.
Western Buckeye League
Bath 43 Van Wert 37
Ottawa-Glandorf 34 Kenton 18
Shawnee 21 Elida 14
St. Marys Memorial 35 Celina 6
Wapakoneta 41 Defiance 9
Non-conference
Ada 42 Buckeye Central 0
Allen East 62 Newark Catholic 28
Anna 46 Brookville 20
Bluffton 42 Pandora-Gilboa 0
Coldwater 31 Clinton-Massie 15
Columbus Grove 42 Liberty-Benton 14
Delta 35 Fairview 28
Edgerton 69 Hilltop 14
Edon 55 Antwerp 5
Hicksville 22 Swanton 6
Lima Central Catholic 14 Delphos St. John’s 13
Lima Sr. 35 Findlay 31
Marion Local 49 Franklin 0
McComb 31 Crestview 14
Minster 41 Columbus Africentric 14
New Bremen 10 Norton 0
Otsego 23 Tinora 14
Parkway 17 Delphos Jefferson 13
Patrick Henry 48 Ayersville 2
Paulding 58 North Central 0
Spencerville 28 Wayne Trace 27
St. Henry 42 Archbold 14
Urbana 43 Fort Recovery 6
Versailles 41 Fort Loramie 0
