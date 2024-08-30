Football Friday scoreboard Week No. 2

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, August 30.

Western Buckeye League

Bath 43 Van Wert 37

Ottawa-Glandorf 34 Kenton 18

Shawnee 21 Elida 14

St. Marys Memorial 35 Celina 6

Wapakoneta 41 Defiance 9

Non-conference

Ada 42 Buckeye Central 0

Allen East 62 Newark Catholic 28

Anna 46 Brookville 20

Bluffton 42 Pandora-Gilboa 0

Coldwater 31 Clinton-Massie 15

Columbus Grove 42 Liberty-Benton 14

Delta 35 Fairview 28

Edgerton 69 Hilltop 14

Edon 55 Antwerp 5

Hicksville 22 Swanton 6

Lima Central Catholic 14 Delphos St. John’s 13

Lima Sr. 35 Findlay 31

Marion Local 49 Franklin 0

McComb 31 Crestview 14

Minster 41 Columbus Africentric 14

New Bremen 10 Norton 0

Otsego 23 Tinora 14

Parkway 17 Delphos Jefferson 13

Patrick Henry 48 Ayersville 2

Paulding 58 North Central 0

Spencerville 28 Wayne Trace 27

St. Henry 42 Archbold 14

Urbana 43 Fort Recovery 6

Versailles 41 Fort Loramie 0