Karen S. Butler

Karen S. Butler, 81, of Van Wert, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2024, at the OSU Wexner Medical Center, in Columbus.

She was born on January 6, 1943, in Van Wert, to Kendall and Ursula (Dougal) Mohr.

Karen is survived by her loving spouse, John D. Butler; her devoted daughters, Jenny (Craig) Hill of Hurricane, West Virginia and Cindy (Ned) Compton of Van Wert; her grandchildren, Alex and Olivia Hill, Luke (Debby) Compton, Jane (Ben) Greve, and Cory (Miranda) Compton; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Keith (Jo) Mohr and Kip (Chris) Mohr; and a sister, Sandy (Craig) Goddard.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kendall and Ursula; three sisters-in-law, Joyce Mohr, Peggy Dunn and Pat Crowe, and two brothers-in-law, Don Crowe and Richard Dunn.

Karen dedicated 25 years of her life to Federal Mogul, where she provided exceptional customer service until her well-deserved retirement. She was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church, in Van Wert, for many years.

The looming void of her absence will linger in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her, a testament to the impact she had on those around her.

A private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Van Wert County Humane Society or the First United Methodist Church, honoring the causes that were close to Karen’s heart.

“Losing a mother is a pain that cannot be described in words. It is virtually impossible to move on from the memory of losing the woman who sacrificed happiness in her own life so you could have a better one. A mother’s love is truly irreplaceable.” – Author Unknown

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.