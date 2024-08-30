Roundup: golf, volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Golf

Van Wert 163 Wapakoneta 176

WAPAKONETA — Van Wert won for the third time this week to remain undefeated in dual matches and the Western Buckeye League. The Cougars defeated Wapakoneta 163-176 on the road on Thursay.

Match medalist honors went to Van Wert’s Keaton Foster, who carded a 37. Runner-up medalist Griffin McCracken shot a 39, followe by Sam Houg (43) and Hayden Dowler and Brock Stoller (44 each).

The Cougars (5-0 WBL) will travel to Pike Run on Tuesday to take on the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans.

The junior varsity team lost 204-193. The match medalist was Eli Van Meter of Wapakoneta. Van Wert’s Carter Wright was the low scorer for the Cougars with a 48, followed by Alex Benner (51), Trevor Halker (52) and Beau Baer (53). The JV team dropped to 3-1.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Antwerp 0

CONVOY — Crestview improved to 2-2 on the young season with a dominating 25-9, 25-14, 25-15 home victory over Antwerp on Thursday.

Emily Lichtle finished with 37 assists, Adelyn Figley had 19 kills and Ellie Kline had 16 digs. Kaci Gregory was 17-of-17 serving with a pair of aces.

Crestview will host Wayne Trace next Thursday.

Celina 3 Van Wert 0

At Van Wert High School on Thursday, visiting Celina defeated Van Wert in straight sets, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18. The loss dropped the Cougars to 1-4 (1-1 WBL).

Van Wert will host Ottoville on Tuesday.

Soccer

Lima Sr. 9 Van Wert 0

Lima Sr. led 4-0 at halftime and the Spartans went on to defeat Van Wert 9-0 in non-conference girls soccer action on Thursday.

Van Wert will host Celina on Tuesday.