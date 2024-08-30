Roundup: golf, volleyball, soccer
VW independent sports
Golf
Van Wert 163 Wapakoneta 176
WAPAKONETA — Van Wert won for the third time this week to remain undefeated in dual matches and the Western Buckeye League. The Cougars defeated Wapakoneta 163-176 on the road on Thursay.
Match medalist honors went to Van Wert’s Keaton Foster, who carded a 37. Runner-up medalist Griffin McCracken shot a 39, followe by Sam Houg (43) and Hayden Dowler and Brock Stoller (44 each).
The Cougars (5-0 WBL) will travel to Pike Run on Tuesday to take on the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans.
The junior varsity team lost 204-193. The match medalist was Eli Van Meter of Wapakoneta. Van Wert’s Carter Wright was the low scorer for the Cougars with a 48, followed by Alex Benner (51), Trevor Halker (52) and Beau Baer (53). The JV team dropped to 3-1.
Volleyball
Crestview 3 Antwerp 0
CONVOY — Crestview improved to 2-2 on the young season with a dominating 25-9, 25-14, 25-15 home victory over Antwerp on Thursday.
Emily Lichtle finished with 37 assists, Adelyn Figley had 19 kills and Ellie Kline had 16 digs. Kaci Gregory was 17-of-17 serving with a pair of aces.
Crestview will host Wayne Trace next Thursday.
Celina 3 Van Wert 0
At Van Wert High School on Thursday, visiting Celina defeated Van Wert in straight sets, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18. The loss dropped the Cougars to 1-4 (1-1 WBL).
Van Wert will host Ottoville on Tuesday.
Soccer
Lima Sr. 9 Van Wert 0
Lima Sr. led 4-0 at halftime and the Spartans went on to defeat Van Wert 9-0 in non-conference girls soccer action on Thursday.
Van Wert will host Celina on Tuesday.
POSTED: 08/30/24 at 8:41 am. FILED UNDER: Sports