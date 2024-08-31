The OSTPA Truck and Tractor Pull took over the grandstand at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds on Friday night. Today is First Responders Day, with free admission for all first responders. Tonight’s grandstand attraction will be the Jess Kellie Adams concert at 7 p.m. and Kaitlyn Schmit & Friends Concert at 9 p.m. Motocross will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, followed by the ABAR Rodeo at 8. The traditional closer, the demolition derby will take place at 6 p.m. Monday. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent