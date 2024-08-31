Final brush pickup set for Sept. 9
The City of Van Wert’s final brush pickup of 2024 is scheduled for Monday, September 9. Residents must have brush out by 7 a.m. that day.
- Place the brush by the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, etc.
- The city will not pick up limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than feet long.
- The city will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor. If a homeowner utilized a trimming service, they are responsible for disposing of the tree.
- Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up.
- The city will not be picking up leaves during brush pick up.
POSTED: 08/31/24 at 12:14 am.