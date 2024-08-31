Today is Overdose Awareness Day

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine will observe Ohio’s fourth annual Overdose Awareness Day today.

Established in 2021, Ohio Overdose Awareness Day aims to raise public awareness about substance use disorder and overdose risks, while also remembering the lives lost to drug addiction.

“Overdose Awareness Day reminds us that we are all connected in the fight against addiction,” DeWine said. “It’s a time to remember those we’ve lost and to reflect on the resilience of those who are in recovery. Together, we can continue to build a future filled with hope and possibility for every Ohioan affected by substance use disorder.”

The annual observance also helps usher in September as Recovery Month.

To help local communities promote Overdose Awareness Day, leaders from Governor DeWine’s RecoveryOhio initiative, the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services have created an Ohio Overdose Awareness Day Toolkit. The toolkit includes social media graphics and posts, flyers, and digital banners that can be used by local communities and organizations to raise awareness.

“Overdose Awareness Day is an opportunity to honor the lives lost to overdose and emphasize the importance of raising awareness about the risks associated with substance use, while also reducing the stigma around addiction,” said Aimee Shadwick, director of Governor DeWine’s RecoveryOhio initiative. “This day is about bringing our communities together to support those struggling with addiction and to strengthen our efforts in education, prevention, and recovery.”

Communities throughout Ohio will host local awareness events commemorating Overdose Awareness Day. OhioMHAS provided mini-grants totaling nearly $670,000 to fund events in 44 Ohio counties. Some counties are hosting additional events throughout Recovery Month in September to continually promote treatment resources.

ODH also provided stipends to support awareness celebrations, contributing $80,000 to 32 Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided With Naloxone) sites. Additionally, ODH has supplied about 30,000 units of naloxone specifically for Overdose Awareness Day events.

Many of these community events will include information on local treatment and recovery support services. In some areas, local health department officials and Project DAWN groups will distribute free naloxone and fentanyl test strips.

From 2019 to 2023, the number of opioid treatment programs (OTPs) in Ohio has surged from 35 to 125. Over the same span, the number of patients served by these OTPs increased from 21,365 to 38,132. In addition to increasing treatment capacity, OhioMHAS has taken action to expand access to recovery housing and peer support services – both of which contribute to sustained recovery and improved outcomes.

As part of this year’s observance, state officials are also promoting Naloxone.Ohio.gov, an online resource that provides Ohioans with a simplified process for obtaining free naloxone, a life-saving drug used to reverse an opioid overdose. The website makes requesting naloxone as seamless as possible for all Ohioans, whether they are a first responder, community member, or distribution site, and enhances access to prevention and treatment information.

ODH manages the Project DAWN program, which continues to provide increasing numbers of naloxone kits. In 2014, the program distributed 2,894 kits, which resulted in 190 known overdose reversals. In 2023, the number of kits distributed grew to 291,722, and the known overdose reversals to 20,368.

“Many of these tragic deaths are preventable, which is why our department has been focused on getting increasing numbers of naloxone kits into the hands of Ohioans,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA.

In recognition of Overdose Awareness Day, state flags displayed at all state buildings and public institutions will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.