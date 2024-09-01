Donna E. (Turnwald) Long

Donna E. (Turnwald) Long, 65, of Van Wert, died at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2024, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne.

She was born on August 11, 1959, to Leonard and Armella (Verhoff) Turnwald. On May 3, 1980, she married Stephen J. Long.

Donna Long

Donna was a retired retail specialist and buyer for Front Porch Gifts at Derry Drugs and The Bridge Gift Shop, both in Van Wert. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption in Van Wert. In her younger years, Donna was a skilled golfer. She loved spending time camping at Marble Lake and vacationing in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Donna is survived by her husband, Steve Long of Van Wert; her son, Adam J. Long of Van Wert; six siblings, Carl (Jenny) Turnwald of Ottoville, Joe (Grace) Turnwald of Kalida, Gene (Kathy) Turnwald of Ottoville, Marilyn (Gary) Holdgreve of Delphos, Alvin (Chris) Turnwald of Loveland, Ohio and Mark (Robin) Turnwald of Ottoville, and her loving dog, Copperbear.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Van Wert, with the Reverend Chris Bohnsack, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, September 6, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: the Children’s Section of Brumback Library.

