The 2024 Van Wert County Fair is in the books, as the curtain came down Monday night. Fair attendees, vendors, exhibitors and others had to deal with extreme heat and humidity during the first few days of the fair. By the weekend, temperatures and conditions were more bearable and Labor Day was a pleasant day to be at the fairgrounds. Fair officials have not yet commented on exactly how the heat impacted attendance. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent