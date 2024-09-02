Monday Mailbag…Tuesday edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s Monday Mailbag, which is a day later than usual due to the Labor Day holiday, features questions about the WBL football race, Van Wert boys’ soccer, Ohio State football and Paulding football.

Q: Only one game into the (WBL) league race, but it is pretty clear that Wapak and St Marys are on top with most other schools jockeying for third. Do you feel there is a team that is a clear third place finisher? Scott Miller, Celina

A: Hi Scott. It’s so early in the season and it’s hard to pick a third place finisher, simply because so many different things can happen between now and the regular season finale. If I absolutely had to pick one right now, I’d probably say Celina. The Bulldogs have a couple of key games coming up, both at home – Van Wert on Friday then Shawnee the following Friday.

Could Shawnee be in the mix too? It’s possible. After an 0-10 season, the Indians are 2-0 and have found ways to fin their first two games.

I agree, Wapakoneta and St. Marys Memorial look like the early favorites right now. I never dreamed of the possibility of Defiance starting 0-3 but it could happen. The Bulldogs will host St. Marys Memorial this Friday night. I really thought Defiance would be a league contender and they still can be, if they get the win Friday night.

Q: What is the status of Van Wert boys soccer? I’ve been looking for scores and I can’t even find a schedule? Was the program shut down? Name withheld upon request

A: I won’t say shut down but it appears at least for now, it’s been put on pause.

I checked with Van Wert High School Athletic Director Trent Temple for more information and he said that the Van Wert High School Athletic Council determined that putting the boys’ soccer program on pause was necessary due to a combination of factors, mainly low participation numbers. He added participation numbers across the state have become a major concern for many schools across Ohio. From 2021-2022 to 2022-2023, Ohio schools saw a 17 percent decrease in athletes participating in high school sports.

“We understand that this decision was disappointing to our students, parents, and alumni,” a statement said. “We are committed to providing a range of athletic opportunities and supporting our student-athletes in every way possible. Suspending the boys’ soccer program was not a decision taken lightly. After exploring multiple alternatives over several months, the Athletic Council concluded that pausing the boys’ soccer program was necessary.”

“Looking ahead, our primary focus is on re-establishing a sustainable boys’ soccer program. We are committed to developing a strong and viable boys’ soccer program that will benefit our students and the broader community. This plan emphasizes long-term success by addressing previous challenges and laying a solid foundation for the future.”

When the program does return, hopefully it will be able to enjoy some success. According to the WBL website, Van Wert soccer has been in existence for 29 seasons and has an overall record of 24 wins, 218 losses and 17 ties.

Q: After the opener against Akron, what are your thoughts on Ohio State? Personally, I think the Buckeyes are way overrated. Name withheld upon request

A: Tough crowd here. I’m not judging anything after one game. I’ve already heard “if they play like that against (insert team name) they’ll get blown out.” They were playing Akron (no disrespect Zips fans) with a number of new starters up front, at quarterback and at receiver and had no real need to run much more than a basic offense and defense. They won the game and quite handily. Ask me again in a month what I think.

Q: From the ashes I think Paulding could be a sleeper 10-0 team (8-2 worst). What are your thoughts on that? Sam Bear, Van Wert

A: It’s not far-fetched. The Panthers are the only 2-0 team in the Green Meadows Conference right now. With all due respect, I think the Panthers are considered the favorite over Delphos Jefferson this week. A couple of games to circle on the calendar – the GMC opener vs. Wayne Trace next Friday, September 13, and Week No. 9 vs. Tinora. I’ll throw Week No. 6 vs. Fairview in there too. You never know what’s going to happen in a rivalry game like Wayne Trace and I think Fairview and Tinora will present some challenges.

I will say Jim Menzie has done a great job turning the Paulding program around. The kids have bought into what he’s doing and just as, or perhaps even more importantly, the parents have as well.

Region 22 is brutal this year and come playoff time, there will be some deserving teams that go home early.

If you have a sports question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, feel free to email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.