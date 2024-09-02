New season to begin soon at VWCT

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Magic of Broadway is coming to the Van Wert Civic Theatre with “The World Goes ‘Round.” It’s billed as a dazzling revue that brings together the iconic songs of Kander and Ebb in a spectacular celebration of life, love, and show business. This production will mark the opening of the 2024-2025 season.

Performance dates are September 19, 20, 21, 22*, 26, 27, 28, and 29*. Evening shows will now begin at 7:30 p.m. with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Sundays. Starting Thursday, September 12, tickets may be purchased by visiting vwct.org or by calling the box office at 419.238.9689.