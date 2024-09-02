Petpalooza event coming to Van Wert

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Humane Society and YWCA of Van Wert County have joined forces to organize a new event in October aimed at raising awareness about the connection between animal cruelty and domestic violence.

Petpalooza, a pet costume party, will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, October 26, in the parking lot of the YWCA on E. Main St. The entire community is welcome to bring their costumed pets and enjoy a special beverage from Deaf Dog Coffee + Co. while learning more about the important services both shelters offer. Goodie bags will be given to the first 10 pet families, and participants will have the opportunity to learn about both organizations.

“The YWCA and Humane Society have collaborated on this awareness initiative for past three years through a social media campaign,” Van Wert County Humane Society Board President White said. “This year we decided to create a fun event that would be mutually beneficial to both of our organizations.”

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month as well as National Animal Safety and Protection Month. There is significant evidence to show a connection between individuals who mistreat animals and those who commit violent acts against humans, including their partners, children, and the elderly. Victims of domestic violence often choose to remain in their situations to protect their family pets.

“Research consistently shows a link between pet abuse and domestic violence,” said Julie Schaufelberger, YWCA Outreach Coordinator and event co-planner. “Abusers may threaten or mistreat an animal as a means to control their victims and prevent them from leaving.”

Petpalooza will feature costume judging in four categories: Most Creative, Cutest, Best use of Purple, and Judges’ Choice. Participants and the community at large are encouraged to make donations of specific supplies needed by each shelter. The lists may be found on both organizations’ social media pages and websites. (https://www.vwchs.org/donate) (www.ywcavanwertcounty.org/events) Items may be dropped off at the YWCA between October 1-31 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A graphic t-shirt is also available for purchase, and proceeds will benefit both organizations. The unique design is printed on a Bella and Canvas charcoal black, short sleeve t-shirt and features colors that are significant to both shelters.

“Purple is the awareness color for domestic violence, and both the YWCA and Humane Society use orange as a logo color,” said Kirsten Barnhart, Van Wert County Humane Society Board Secretary and event co-planner. “It is a great way to signify our collaborative effort in this endeavor.”

Shirts may be purchased with credit card on the YWCA Merchandise site (click here). Shirts are now available for $22 each, and sales will end on Wednesday, September 30.

Contact Schaufelberger at julies@ywcavanwertcounty.org if cash or check payment for t-shirts is preferred or with questions about Petpalooza or donation items.

The YWCA of Van Wert County and the Humane Society of Van Wert County are both United Way agencies.