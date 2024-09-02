Rager to serve as marketing intern

Submitted information

Van Wert Live is happy to welcome a new face to the operational staff. Van Wert High School CEO student Mia Rager joins the team of entertainment professionals as a marketing intern. Mia is a senior and plans to attend college majoring in marketing and is considering the film industry. Because Miss Rager is also involved in the spring musical and select choir, she is familiar with the Niswonger Performing Arts Center stage. Mia is a Cougar athlete on both the varsity volleyball team and track team and is a proud member of the Van Wert High School Student Council.

Mia Rager

“I am excited to learn more about what I want to do with my career and I’m ready to explore that with Van Wert LIVE this school year, Rager said.

Mia’s efforts can be witnessed by observing her content on our Facebook, instagram, and Tiktok accounts. Van Wert Live is honored to dedicate time to the professional development of high school students. By providing experiences that are so good, they prepare students for college and careers beyond their days at Van Wert High School.

“We are confident in Mia’s skills and look forward to working with her bubbly personality, and we know that she is not afraid of the stage,” said Marketing Director Quincy Thompson. “We are looking forward to seeing her grow into this position with confidence.”

For more information about any upcoming Niswonger events, stop out to the Niswonger during box office hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or call 419.238.6722. Get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.