Runner-up finish!

Van Wert finished second behind Toledo St. Francis in the Red Boys division at Saturday’s Columbus Grove Cross Country Invitational. Owen Scott (with trophy) was the individual runner-up, spanning 5,000 meters in 15:46.90, just behind Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ty Rosengarten (15:44.10). Fellow Cougar Andrew Laudick placed 10th overall (16:24.40). The girls team placed seventh out of 22 teams. Crestview and Lincolnview finished 5-6 in the Gray Boys division. On the girls’ side, Lincolnview was third overall and was led by Brynleigh Moody, who finished third overall (19:30.60) and Keira Breese (10th, 20:30), while Crestview finished 11th. Photo submitted