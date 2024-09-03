15 people die in holiday weekend crashes

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released traffic statistics from the Labor Day weekend, August 30-September 2.

15 people were killed in 15 crashes over the four-day period, down substantially from 2023, when 24 people lost their lives in Labor Day weekend crashes. Of the 15 fatalities where safety belts were available, seven people were not wearing one. Alcohol is suspected in six of the fatal crashes. None of the fatal crashes occurred in Van Wert County or the surrounding area.

The highway patrol made 378 arrests for impaired driving and 50 arrests on drug-related charges, along with 930 citations for distracted driving and more than 2,000 safety belt citations. 163 total citations were issued in Van Wert county, according to figures supplied by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to 519 crashes total across the state and made 25,674 traffic contacts. Troopers also assisted 1,829 motorists.