Cheryl Renee (Wills) Schaadt

Cheryl Renee (Wills) Schaadt, 64, passed away Sunday morning, September 1, 2024, at home in Van Wert.

She was born on March 21, 1960, in Lima the daughter of Carolyn (Chivington) Dunmire and John Wills, who both preceded her in death. On March 20, 1981, she married Brian L. Schaadt, who survives.

Cheryl Schaadt

Other family members include her three children, Ryan Schaadt, Seth (Jami) Schaadt, and Chelsea (Derek) McCoy all of Van Wert; four sisters, Tammy Tomlinson of Celina, Kim (Tom) Wyman of Arizona, Kerri Thomas of Van Wert and Jackie Wills of Van Wert; a half-brother, Steven Dunmire of Paulding; her in-laws, Dale D. and Janet (McNeal) Schaadt of Van Wert; and six grandchildren who she loved and enjoyed caring for.

In addition to her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Lee and a sister, Candace Wills.

Cheryl was a 1979 graduate of Van Wert High School. She was a homemaker and had attended Trinity United (Global) Methodist Church in Van Wert.

A celebration of life will be held 3-6 p.m. Friday, September 6, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Interment will take place at a later date at the Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: to the family.

Online condolences may be shared on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.