Man dies in Paulding house fire

VW independent staff

PAULDING — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is aiding in the investigation after a fatal fire in Paulding on Sunday.

According to a press release from Paulding Community Fire Department Chief Todd Weidenhamer, firefighters and the Paulding Police Department were dispatched to 609 W. Perry St. at 7:52 a.m. Sunday for a two-story structure fire with reports of a man possibly barricaded inside the home.

Upon arrival, emergency crews saw flames and smoke coming from the residence. Chief Weidenhamer said firefighters used an exterior attack to knock the fire down while other crews worked on gaining entry through the barricaded entry doors. Once inside, firefighters found the body of the resident, Daniel Lee Kent, 47.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death, and the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Paulding Police Department.

Assisting at the scene were the Antwerp Fire Department, Payne Fire Department, Paulding Police Department, Paulding EMS, State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and American Electric Power.