MSVW’s Harvest Moon Festival to return this month

The Harvest Moon Festival will be held September 21 on Main St. in downtown Van Wert. Van Wert independent file photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

Main Street Van Wert has announced the return of the Harvest Moon Festival, which has quickly become one of Van Wert’s most cherished fall traditions. This celebration of autumn will once again take place under the glow of the harvest moon, offering a magical experience for the entire community, from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, September 21, on Main St. in front of the Van Wert County Courthouse.

The festival is billed as a celebration of the season and the vibrant community spirit that defines Van Wert. With a diverse lineup of activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Festival Highlights:

Live music: Enjoy performances by local musicians that capture the spirit of the season. Major Snafu

Food vendors: Savor a wide variety of culinary delights from local food vendors offering everything from classic festival fare to seasonal specialties. 11 food trucks

Arts & crafts: Discover handmade goods from local artisans, perfect for gifts or taking home a unique piece of Van Wert craftsmanship. Over 25 market vendors

Van Wert Freedom Cruise Car Show: Car enthusiasts won't want to miss this impressive showcase of classic and custom cars.

Kid Zone: This fun-filled area will feature a bounce house, pumpkin decorating, and much more to keep the kids entertained all day long.

“This is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the local culture, enjoy delicious food, and create unforgettable memories with friends and family,” Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price said. “The Harvest Moon Festival is a celebration of community and the fall season that residents and visitors alike look forward to year after year.”

Price also thanked several sponsors for making the Harvest Moon Festival possible – Cooper Farms, Casey’s General Store, Danfoss, Tekni-Plex, First Federal, and Greenway Bank.