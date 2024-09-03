Preview: Raiders (0-2) at Knights (1-1)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — When two non-conference rivals meet in Convoy on Friday night, one team will try to plug-and-play after a significant injury, while the other will look to bounce back after a pair of season opening losses.

The Crestview Knights (1-1) will be without the services of running back Braxton Leeth, who had over 200 yards of total offense in the opener against Parkway. After logging four carries for 16 yards on the opening drive against McComb on Friday, the junior speedster went down with an ankle injury and did not return. At this point, his timetable to return to action is unclear.

Crestview’s Isaiah Barton has 15 receptions through two games. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson

“We expect him to miss some time but after being evaluated after the game, we are hopeful he will return quickly,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said.

In his absence, Zayden Martin will step in to the starting running back role. Martin rushed for 91 yards and a score against Parkway, but was held to 31 yards against McComb.

“He has shown that he is very explosive and can handle the workload,” Harting said. “His twin brother Ayden Martin will also see time in the backfield. He had been playing tight end for us but after the injury, we felt he could contribute more with the switch the running back.”

Along with the injury, the Knights are trying to regroup after Friday’s 31-14 loss to a physical McComb team. The Panthers ground out 239 yards rushing and finished with nearly 400 yards of total offense after jumping out to a 24-0 lead.

“McComb’s style of play is challenging for any team they play,” Harting stated. “They played tough and physical and their style of play can wear you down. Playing a team like that can help you improve and prepare you for games down the road.”

Despite the injury to Leeth and the loss to McComb, Crestview has displayed a balanced offense, which is averaging 187 yards rushing and 194 yards passing per game. Through two games, quarteback Bryson Penix has completed 33-of-49 pases for 382 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Isaiah Barton is the team’s top receiver with 15 receptions for 183 yards. Hayden Perrott has four catches for 64 yards, but two of those receptions have gone for touchdowns. Defensively, Crestview is yielding 237 total yards per game and Zayden Martin leads the unit with 13 tackles, followed closely by Perrott (12) and Penix (11).

“The scouting report is that they fly around on defense and offensively, they like to put you in conflict,” Wayne Trace head coach Matt Holden said. “Their identity is on the ground with the passing attack being complementary. Bryson Penix is really good player for them on both sides of the ball. We need to make sure he’s blocked when we’re on offense and we need to limit his big play opportunities on offense.”

Wayne Trace (0-2) suffered a 20-6 season opening loss to Fort Recovery, then dropped a heartbreaking 28-27 loss to Spencerville last Friday. Even so, Holden is encouraged by what he’s seen so far.

“I think the biggest positive was our growth from Week 1 to Week 2,” Harting stated. “We have to continue getting better each week because this team is loaded with potential.”

While pleased with the progress made from the opening weekend to last weekend, Holden acknowledged there is work to be done as the Raiders prepare for their final non-conference tune-up, then move on to GMC play.

“I would like to see us really improve on our execution,” he stated. “In both of our games this year we’ve gotten flustered and not handled pressure very well. Specifically, in our game against Spencerville Friday evening, we had an opportunity to come out of the half, put more points on the board, and start to put the game out of reach. Instead, our offense proceeded to have poor snaps and we ended up going backward on our first two drives of the second half.”

“Additionally, we allowed one passing concept to beat us defensively,” Holden added. “We played really well against the run but, once they had to pass, we completely forgot what we were supposed to do, allowing them to move the chains and score a couple of times off of the waggle. If we could consistently execute, we’ll be a tough team to beat.”

Through two games, the Raiders are averaging 276 yards of total offense per game (111 rushing, 165 passing). Quarterback Cole Morehead has completed 28-of-55 passes for 330 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. His favorite targets so far have been Tyler Head (12-167, two touchdowns) and Amos Sinn (8-52). Lance Whitman has snared four passes for 40 yards. Morehead also leads the Raiders in rushing, with 26 carries for 81 yards and a score, while Trenton Thomas has six carries for 63 yards. Whitman leads Wayne Trace with 34 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles.

“Wayne Trace is very athletic at all positions,” Harting said. “Their defense does a great job of flying to the football while playing very sound coverages. They do a great job of taking away easy throws. Offensively, they have several playmakers but it starts with their quarterback Cole Morehead. He is very athletic and can hurt you through the air or on the ground. We will have to account for him every single play.”

Last year’s game between the two rivals went down to the wire, with Crestview winning it 21-20. The Knights have won nine straight against the Raiders. The two teams did not play during the 2020 COVID-19 season. Wayne Trace’s last win in the series came in 2013, when the Raiders won a 54-41 shootout.

Friday’s game will air live on 99.7FM WKSD.