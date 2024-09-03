Preview: Van Wert (1-1) at Celina (1-1)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

At the conclusion of Friday’s Van Wert at Celina game, the team that comes up short on the scoreboard will find themselves in a rather difficult spot – two games back in the Western Buckeye League title chase and most likely out of league title contention.

Last week, the Cougars led by double digits on two occasions, but dropped the WBL opener, losing 43-37 on a late touchdown by Bath’s Mikey Hale. The score was set up by a Van Wert turnover. “We need to make sure we are focusing on our assgnments, understanding how our assignment blends into the entire scheme, so we can be successful offensively and defensively,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “We are seeing too many missed assignments at this point and we really need to focus on doing our job the best we can.”

Gearry Hilleary (17) find some running room with the assistance of Conner Harris (71) and Aaron Reichert (30). Photo courtesy of Monica Campbell

Despite the loss on Friday, Recker said the team should be able to build on some positives.

“Geary Hilleary carried the ball very well,” Recker said. “He does a good job going downhill and getting tough yards. I thought we blocked pretty well with our H-back position, both Aaron Reichert and Zach Crummey played there on Friday.”

Entering Week No. 3, Van Wert is averaging 527 yards per game (275.5 rushing, 251.5 passing), which leads all WBL teams Quarterback Briston Wise is off to an impressive start, completing 46-of-61 passes (75.4 percent) for 503 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions, while rushing for 361 yards and five touchdowns on 43 carries, which is tops among WBL runners. Micah Cowan leads WBL receivers with 22 receptions for 337 yards and four touchdowns, while Keaten Foster has 16 receptions for 104 yards and a score.

Van Wert’s offense will be tested by a stout Celina defense, which currently ranks third among WBL teams in terms of yards allowed. The Bulldogs have given up just 32 passing yards this season and are allowing 206 yards on the ground. Both of those figures are skewed by last Friday’s game against St. Marys Memorial but nonetheless, Celina’s strength is the defense.

“Celina gave us problems last year in their 3-4 defense because they have good size and strength at their defensive line, and a couple of those guys are back this year,” Recker said. “They do a good job of making you earn yards and not giving up big plays.”

Offensively, results have been mixed for Celina so far. After a season opening 55-13 win over Columbus South, the Bulldogs lost to St. Marys Memorial 35-6 last Friday. The Roughriders rushed for 321 yards and didn’t attempt a pass in the game. Jon Lutz leads the Bulldogs on the ground with 94 yards on 13 carries, while Parker Bertke has 87 yards on just seven carries. Bobby Morris has 13 carries for 71 yards and three touchdowns and has completed 8-of-11 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Carson Weitzel and Kaiden Werntz each have four receptions.

“Offensively, they run a lot of formations and motions that we must recognize and know our adjustments so we can keep explosive plays at a minimum,” Recker said. “Their quarterback and running back both run the ball very well with toughness and speed.”

The game will be one of just two regular season games on grass this season, with the other being at Kenton in Week No. 9.

“It really isn’t much of an adjustment and our guys will be fine getting on grass during pregame,” Recker said. “We may take our offensive and defensive lines out to the grass just to get a little feel for it, but I don’t see it being an issue.”

Friday’s game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.