Roundup: tennis, golf, volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Tennis

Van Wert 3 Wapakoneta 2

The Cougars picked up wins at first and second singles and second doubles to defeat Wapakoneta 3-2 on Tuesday.

Mandy Burenga posted a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Liberty Jolly at first singles, while Sophie Gearhart outlasted Kate Eley 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 at second singles. Leia Hoersten and Brooke Young won at second singles, after Wapakoneta was forced to retire the match due to an injury.

At third singles, Wapakoneta’s Brooklyn Mowery defeated Lauren Gearhart 6-0, 9-0, and the first doubles team of Anja Watters and Mylie Moser topped Lilie Mull and Carolina Zappa 6-0, 6-0.

Van Wert will host Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.

Golf

Ottawa-Glandorf 156 Van Wert 157

OTTAWA — Van Wert suffered its first loss in dual matches this season, falling by just one stroke, 156-157, to Ottawa-Glandorf at Pike Run Golf Club on Tuesday.

Sam Houg garnered match medalist honors with a 36, followed by Keaton Foster (39) followed up by Griff McCracken and Hayden Dowler (41 each) and Brock Stoller (42).

Ottawa-Glandorf remains unbeaten in league play, while Van Wert dropped to 7-1 (5-1 WBL). Van Wert will host Shawnee at Willow Bend on Thursday.

Volleyball

Ottoville 3 Van Wert 0

Ottoville improved to 9-2 overall with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-8 victory over Van Wert on Tuesday.

Van Wert (1-5) will return to action Thursday at Defiance.

Soccer

Bluffton 9 Crestview 0

CONVOY — Bluffton scored six goals in the second half and defeated Crestview 9-0 on Tuesday.

The Lady Knights will play Lima Sr. at Spartan Stadium at 12 p.m. Saturday.

Celina 25 Van Wert 0

Celina defeated Van Wert 25-0 on Tuesday.

The Cougars will host Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.