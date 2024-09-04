2024 Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 3

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

It’s difficult to believe but after Friday night, 30 percent of the new high school football season will be complete. It’s also the final weekend of non-conference games for teams in the NWC and GMC. MAC teams will begin conference play Friday night.

My record took quite a hit last week. A really embarrassing beating actually. I went just 16-12 (57 percent), which drops my overall season record to 42-17 (71 percent). Obviously I have quite a bit of work do to get back to my goal of picking at least 80 percent of area games correctly. With that in mind, here are this week’s picks. Hopefully it’s a better week.

Games of the Week

Bath (1-1) at Shawnee (2-0)

Two teams quickly on the rebound. Bath rallied to stun Van Wert in last week’s Western Buckeye League opener while Shawnee did the same to Elida. I expect this to be a close and competitive game with a fourth quarter touchdown being the deciding factor. I won’t be shocked at all if the Wildcats win it but I’m giving a slight advantage to the home team.

The pick: Shawnee

Delphos Jefferson (1-1) at Paulding (2-0)

Delphos Jefferson found out it’s hard to play a MAC school on the road and while Parkway has struggled, the Panthers still found a way to win. Meanwhile, Paulding’s turnaround continues under head coach Jim Menzie. I fully expect the Panthers to be a GMC title contender and I think they’ll do well in their final non-conference test of the season.

The pick: Paulding

Patrick Henry (2-0) at Columbus Grove (2-0)

This could be considered the premiere game of the week in the area. Both teams have posted impressive wins so far. The Patriots have outscored their first two opponents 95-8, while Columbus Grove has dispatched Pandora-Gilboa and Liberty-Benton with apparent ease. Then there’s the fact that the Bulldogs just don’t lose at Clymer Stadium, which is why I’m going with them at home. This is a Columbus Grove team that should be highly ranked when the first poll of the season comes out next week.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Wayne Trace (0-2) at Crestview (1-1)

I expect this to be a very entertaining game. Both teams are coming off losses but in different fashion. The Knights struggled against a very physical McComb team and the Raiders dropped a one point heartbreaker to Spencerville. If Wayne Trace can become a bit more consistent offensively, they’ll present challenges to the opposition. The Knights will be without running back Braxton Leeth but I still give them the nod in this one.

The pick: Crestview

Van Wert (1-1) at Celina (1-1)

Full disclosure – I’ve struggled with this one all week and I’ve gone back and forth, but now it’s time to make a decision. Celina is struggling offensively and despite last week’s game against St. Marys Memorial, this is a really good defense. Two years ago, the Bulldogs held Van Wert off the scoreboard in the first half, something no one else managed to do all season. Last year, Celina held the Cougars to two touchdowns and beat Van Wert 17-14. Yes, the Cougars have moved the ball up and down the field this season, but Van Wert hasn’t seen a defense like this one. After changing my mind for the umpteenth time, I’m going with the Cougars to eke out a win.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

MAC

Coldwater at Fort Recovery: Coldwater

Delphos St. John’s at Versailles: Versailles

Minster at Anna: Anna

New Bremen at Parkway: Parkway

St. Henry at Marion Local: Marion Local

WBL

Elida at Kenton: Elida

Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta: Wapakoneta

St. Marys Memorial at Defiance: St. Marys Memorial

Non-conference

Ayersville at Bluffton: Bluffton

Carey at Lima Central Catholic: Lima Central Catholic

Fairview at Bryan: Fairview

Fort Loramie at Covington: Covington

Hicksville at Edon: Edon

Hilltop at Antwerp: Antwerp

Indian Lake at Allen East: Allen East

Marion Harding at Lima Sr.: Lima Sr.

Montepelier at Edgerton: Edgerton

Spencerville at Riverside: Riverside

Tinora at Archbold: Archbold