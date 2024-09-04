College Night set for September 18

VW independent staff/submitted information

College Night will be held at the Lincolnview Community Center on from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 18. It’s a cooperative project of counselors from Lincolnview Local Schools, Crestview Local Schools, Van Wert City Schools, Wayne Trace Local Schools and Vantage Career Center that assists high school juniors, seniors and their parents in collecting information concerning admissions requirements, various courses of study, application procedures, and financial aid.

Representatives from more than 50 colleges and various armed services will be available for those interested. Local school counselors will also be in attendance to answer questions and assist students and their parents. Questions about this free event may be directed to the school counselors at Lincolnview, Crestview, Wayne Trace, Vantage or Van Wert.