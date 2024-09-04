Honor Flight to take off Tuesday for Washington D.C.

Area veterans aboard next Tuesday’s Flag City Honor Flight will head to visit Washington D.C. memorials built in their honor. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

FINDLAY — Flag City Honor Flight is preparing for its 28th mission on Tuesday, September 10, to take 87 veterans, primarily from the Vietnam War era, to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials built in their honor.

This flight is sponsored by Marathon Petroleum. As part of the sponsorship, employees will serve as guardians to veterans on this flight, allowing them to witness the impact firsthand, an opportunity made possible through the flight sponsorship.

“Flag City Honor Flight has been providing our area’s Veterans with these extraordinary opportunities for years, and we are proud to support them in their mission,” said Ashley Goecke, Advanced Community Relations Representative at Marathon. “Marathon and its employees are grateful to our Veterans for their service to our country, and we consider it a privilege to help make these flights possible.”

In addition to sponsoring this flight, Marathon Petroleum will host the 2024 Spirit of Freedom 5K Run, Walk, Ruck on Saturday, October 5, from 9-11 a.m. at their headquarters in Findlay. Organized by Marathon and their veterans employee network, HONOR, the race is open to the community.

Departing from Toledo Express Airport in the morning, veterans will embark on a one-day trip of a lifetime. The itinerary includes visits to the Iwo Jima Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, World War II Memorial, and Arlington National Cemetery. Veterans do not pay to fly.

Flight Details:

5:30 a.m. – veterans and guardians arrive at Grand Aire Hangar

7:30 a.m. – Depart Grand Aire Hangar for BWI (Baltimore, MD)

11:20 a.m. – Tour World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War Memorials

3:00 p.m. – Attend Changing of the Guard Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

8:30 p.m. – Arrive at Grand Aire Hangar and welcome home celebration

Flight Highlights:

1 Bronze star with Valor

1 Vietnam Cross of Gallantry

3 Female Veterans

4 Veteran with Air Medals, one of which has 19 Air medals.

6 Purple Hearts

Flag City Honor Flight Inc. is a 100 percent volunteer-run 501c3 organization dedicated to providing Veterans in northwest Ohio, including Van Wert County and surrounding areas with the opportunity to visit their war memorials in Washington, D.C. at no cost. Annual flights are supported by charitable donations and an enduring commitment to honoring America’s heroes.