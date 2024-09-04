Sports briefs: girls golf, cross country

VW independent sports

Girls golf

Delphos Jefferson 209 Lincolnview 228

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson’s Brylee Geary was the match medalist and the Wildcats defeated Lincolnview 209-228 on Wednesday.

Geary shot a 48, including a birdie on the second hole. Zada Gragg carded a 51, followed by Malin Casemier (53) and Avery Eickholt (57). Lincolnview was led by Eme Renner (53), Grace Custer (56), Lilly Holdgreve (59) and Lindsey Hatcher (60).

The Lancers will host Wapakoneta on Wednesday, while Delphos Jefferson will face Miller City at Moose Landing the same day.

Cross country

Knight travel north

BRYAN — Crestview finished fourth on the boys’ side and seventh on the girls’ side at the Golden Bear Invitational on Tuesday.

Andy Heth led the Knights with an eighth place finish (16:50), followed by Lincoln Smith (22nd, 17:48), Derek Young (23rd, 17:54), Payton Scott (24th, 17:58), Luke Sawmiller (26th, 18:00), Jake Heth (28th, 18:12) and Kale Vining (29th, 18:22). The Lady Knights were led by Anna Gardner (11th, 22:15), followed by Kenzie Harting (15th, 22:49), Ava Motycka (48th, 27:14), Alexis Flagg (49th, 27:15), and Taylor Kittle (58th, 30:20)

Crestview will compete at the Tiffin Carnival on Saturday.