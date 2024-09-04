Verville wins scholarship…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has announced the awarding of a $4,000 Legacy Award Scholarship by the Elks National Foundation to Sarah Verville. The Legacy Award Scholarships are awarded by the Elks National Foundation and are only available to children and grandchildren of Elk members. Verville graduated from Van Wert High School this past spring. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is second only to the U.S. government in the number of scholarships awarded each year. Photo submitted