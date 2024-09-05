Court roundup: hearings held locally

Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield presided over various criminal hearings between Thursday, August 29, and Wednesday, September 4.

Bond violation

Shawn Thomas, 39, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing a drug screen, failing to report to probation and failing to follow through with his treatment. He was released on a surety bond. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. October 2.

Plea changes

James Bloomfield, 48, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty to four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, all fourth degree felonies, and two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, both fifth degree felonies. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for for 10 a.m. October 9.

Donald Lewis, 60, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. He was then sentenced to three years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date, He must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, and was ordered to pay court costs.

Dustin Cooper, 40, of London, changed his plea to guilty to felonious assault, a second degree felony. He was immediately sentenced to three years in prison and was ordered to pay court costs.

Sentencings

After violating probation, Carl Robinson, 42, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 18 months in prison with credit for 216 days already served for aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and 12 months in prison with credit for 216 days served for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. The sentences will be served concurrently, and Robinson was ordered to pay court costs.

Trevor Hummel, 20, of Fort Wayne, was sentenced to seven days in jail, two years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 26 hours of community service for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Probation violation

Eric Hohman, 35, of Van Wert, denied violating his probation by failing a drug screen and having continuous contact with victim. Judge Burchfield set bond at $50,000 cash or surety and a further hearing was set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 25.

Time waiver

Michael Flickinger, 58, of Venedocia, signed a time waiver and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 2 p.m. October 1.