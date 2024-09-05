Just announced: Cougar Alumni Field at Eggerss Stadium

Eggerss Stadium is now known as Cougar Alumni Field at Eggerss Stadium. VW independent file photo

Steve Spray

VW independent staff/submitted information

Blending the old with the new symbolizes what the future of Eggerss Stadium will look like. Through a generous donation from the Steve and Clarie Spray family, the complex has a new name – Cougar Alumni Field. More specifically, the official name is now Cougar Alumni Field at Eggerss Stadium.

Steve Spray, a 1985 graduate of Van Wert High School, was a three-sport letter winner in football, basketball, and track. Athletics continues to be an important part of his life.

“I have such fond memories of Van Wert: the friendships I made, the teachers and coaches who inspired me,” Spray said. “I’m happy that I’m now able to give back to the community and people of Van Wert who gave so much to me.”

The Eggerss Stadium Legacy program is designed to provide individuals and businesses the opportunity to support the final phases of the project while leaving a legacy through naming rights within the complex.

“We are fortunate to have individuals like Steve and Clarie Spray who value the importance of what we are creating here at Eggerss,” said John White, Legacy Campaign Chair.

“I hope to inspire other alumni, citizens of Van Wert, and businesses to also support efforts financially to put the final finishing touches on what will be a magnificent community complex,” Spray stated.

Naming rights for the field is just one of many opportunities available to the community.

“On a larger scale, we still have recognition available for the press box, the Cougar Pride Wall, and part of the new training room,” White said. “We also have various parts of the stadium available on a smaller scale including the grand entrance paver program,”

The paver program will officially kickoff Friday September 13 at the next Cougar home game vs. Defiance. Supplies of the various sizes of pavers will be limited.

For complete details and to learn more about remaining naming rights opportunities, contact John White at 419.203.1217 or Superintendent Mark Bagley at 419.203.5296.