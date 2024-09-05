Roundup: volleyball, golf, soccer

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Wayne Trace 0

CONVOY — After a weeklong break, Crestview returned to action on Thursday and the Lady Knights defeated Wayne Trace in straight sets, 25-18, 25-18, 25-15.

Emily Lichtle had 35 assists in the win, Adelyn Figley had 19 kills and Ellie Kline had a team-high 12 digs. Josie Kulwicki was perfect from the service line, 15-15 with three aces. Lichtle was 7-7 with a pair of aces and Figley was 13-13. Kulwicki added eight digs and Kennedy Crider finished with seven kills.

Crestview (3-2) will host Parkway on Monday. Wayne Trace (2-3) will compete in the Pioneer Invitational on Saturday.

Defiance 3 Van Wert 0

DEFIANCE — At Defiance High School, the Bulldogs improved to 7-1 (3-0 WBL) with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-7 victory over Van Wert on Thursday.

The Cougars (1-6, 1-2 WBL) will travel to Coldwater on Monday.

Golf

Van Wert 166 Shawnee 166

Van Wert hosted Shawnee in what proved to be a barnburner of a match, as the Cougars and Indians tied, but Van Wert won with the lower fifth man score on Thursday.

The combination of the top four players (Brock Stoller, 40; Griff McCracken, 41; Hayden Dowler, 42, and Keaton Foster, 43) finished with a 166, the same as Shawnee. However, Carter Wright and Sam Houg each posted a 46, giving the victory to Van Wert.

The Cougars improved to 8-1 overall (6-1 WBL). Van Wert will travel to Kenton on Monday and return home Tuesday to take on the Bryan Golden Bears.

Soccer

Delphos Jefferson 18 Van Wert 0 (girls)

The Wildcats defeated Van Wert 18-0 on Thursday.

Delphos Jefferson will host Coldwater on Saturday (2 p.m.) and Van Wert will travel to Defiance on Monday.

Kalida 5 Lincolnview 0

KALIDA — Lincolnview was shut out by Kalida 5-0 on Thursday.

The Lancers will play Lima Sr. at Spartan Stadium at 10 a.m. Saturday.