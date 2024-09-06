Football Friday: Week No. 3 scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 6.

MAC

Coldwater 55 Fort Recovery 8

Marion Local 41 St. Henry 9

Minster 41 Anna 14

New Bremen 30 Parkway 0

Versailles 17 Delphos St. John’s 7

WBL

Bath 49 Shawnee 23

Celina 42 Van Wert 14

Defiance 14 St. Marys Memorial 10

Kenton 37 Elida 0

Wapakoneta 42 Ottawa-Glandorf 14

Non-conference

Antwerp 33 Hilltop 6

Archbold 14 Tinora 14

Arlington 44 Ada 43

Bluffton 63 Ayersville 7

Columbus Grove 27 Patrick Henry 13

Crestview 37 Wayne Trace 16

Edgerton 49 Montpelier 6

Edon 48 Hicksville 8

Fairview 34 Bryan 6

Fort Loramie 35 Covington 15

Indian Lake 28 Allen East 21

Lima Sr. 49 Marion Harding 24

Paulding 27 Delphos Jefferson 2

Spencerville 24 Riverside 20