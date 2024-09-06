Football Friday: Week No. 3 scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 6.
MAC
Coldwater 55 Fort Recovery 8
Marion Local 41 St. Henry 9
Minster 41 Anna 14
New Bremen 30 Parkway 0
Versailles 17 Delphos St. John’s 7
WBL
Bath 49 Shawnee 23
Celina 42 Van Wert 14
Defiance 14 St. Marys Memorial 10
Kenton 37 Elida 0
Wapakoneta 42 Ottawa-Glandorf 14
Non-conference
Antwerp 33 Hilltop 6
Archbold 14 Tinora 14
Arlington 44 Ada 43
Bluffton 63 Ayersville 7
Columbus Grove 27 Patrick Henry 13
Crestview 37 Wayne Trace 16
Edgerton 49 Montpelier 6
Edon 48 Hicksville 8
Fairview 34 Bryan 6
Fort Loramie 35 Covington 15
Indian Lake 28 Allen East 21
Lima Sr. 49 Marion Harding 24
Paulding 27 Delphos Jefferson 2
Spencerville 24 Riverside 20
POSTED: 09/06/24 at 11:37 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports