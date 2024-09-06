Miscues cost Cougars in loss to Celina

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CELINA — Turnovers and big plays doomed Van Wert during Friday’s Western Buckeye League matchup against Celina.

The Bulldogs intercepted Van Wert quarterback Briston Wise four times and turned three of them into touchdowns, on the way to a 42-14 victory over the Cougars. Along the way, Celina (2-1, 1-1 WBL) piled up 462 total yards of offense.

Two of Wise’s interceptions came in the second quarter. The first was picked off by Wesley Greber and one play later, Celina quarterback Bobby Morris connected with a wide open Kaiden Wertz for a 51-yard score, giving the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead. On Van Wert’s ensuing drive, Wise was intercepted again by Greber at the Celina 12-yard line, ending a promising nine-play drive.

Xavier Kelly scored a touchdown right before halftime. Photo courtesy of Monica Campbell

The other two interceptions came in the third quarter, when Brodie Schulte-Arnold stepped in front of a Wise pass at the Bulldog five-yard line. Four plays later, Morris fired a 78-yard touchdown to Wertz, increasing Celina’s lead to 28-14. Wise was intercepted again on the next drive at the Bulldog 14-yard line by Morris. After a 10-yard holding penalty, Morse got to the sideline and outraced everyone for a 96-yard touchdown, pushing the lead to 35-14. Morris finished with 173 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 17 carries. He attempted just nine passes in the game but completed five for 169 yards, with two going to Wertz for 129 yards.

“In the third quarter we had a chance, down two scores and driving the ball with a chance to make it a seven point game, but we just couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said.

Celina pushed over one more score in the fourth quarter, when Jon Lutz raced in from 10 yards out.

“Our guys were battling but Celina’s size and strength wore us down in the fourth quarter,” Recker said.

The Bulldogs took the game’s opening kickoff and drove 68 yards in six plays, scoring on a 15-yard run by Morris. After an exchange of punts, Van Wert (1-2, 0-2 WBL) drove 57 yards in 10 plays and scored on a three yard run by Wise, which tied the game 7-7, a score that stood after one quarter. Van Wert’s drive was highlighted by a 20-yard run by Keaten Welch.

Morris scored on a four yard run in the second quarter. Late in the quarter, the Cougars drove 70 yards in 22 seconds, including a 39-yard catch by Micah Cown and found the end zone on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Wise to Xavier Kelly, which made it 21-14 at halftime.

Wise finished the game 18-of-24 for 163 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. Cowan caught 10 passes for 104 yards. Wise also rushed for 112 yards on 23 carries and the Cougars finished with 342 yards of total offense.

The Cougars will return home to play Defiance on Friday night. The northern Bulldogs (1-2, 1-1 WBL) surprised St. Marys Memorial 14-10. After that game, Van Wert will face Wapakoneta and St. Marys Memorial in successive weeks.

“We need to continue to focus on our assignments, be resilient and stay together as a team,” Recker said.

Scoring summary

First quarter

C (9:19) – Bobby Morris 15-yard run (Karsyn Smalley kick)

VW (1:30) – Briston Wise 3-yard run (Griffin McCracken kick)

Second quarter

C (8:29) – Bobby Morris 4-yard run (Karsyn Smalley kick)

C (6:41) – Bobby Morris 51-yard pass to Kaiden Wertz (Karsyn Smalley kick)

VW (:28) – Briston Wise 19-yard pass to Xavier Kelly (Griffin McCracken kick)

Third quarter

C (3:28) – Bobby Morris 78-yard pass to Kaiden Wertz (Karsyn Smalley kick)

Fourth quarter

C (11:39) – Bobby Morris 96-yard run (Karsyn Smalley kick)

C (2:11) – Jon Lutz 10-yard run (Karsyn Smalley kick)