Three men injured in ride mishap
VW independent staff
Three people were injured Friday afternoon, when an amusement-type ride fell while being constructed for an event at Mercer Landmark in rural Paulding County.
According to a press release from Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers, emergency responders were dispatched to the 14000 block of Ohio 613 in Jackson Township at 1:50 p.m. Friday. One man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital, while two other men were transported by ground units to local hospitals. All three are adults.
Emergency personnel assisting at the scene were from Paulding Fire & EMS, Grover Hill EMS and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
The equipment is owned and was being constructed by A & S Party Rental.
No other information is available at this time.
