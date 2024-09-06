Three men injured in ride mishap

VW independent staff

Three people were injured Friday afternoon, when an amusement-type ride fell while being constructed for an event at Mercer Landmark in rural Paulding County.

According to a press release from Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers, emergency responders were dispatched to the 14000 block of Ohio 613 in Jackson Township at 1:50 p.m. Friday. One man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital, while two other men were transported by ground units to local hospitals. All three are adults.

Emergency personnel assisting at the scene were from Paulding Fire & EMS, Grover Hill EMS and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

The equipment is owned and was being constructed by A & S Party Rental.

No other information is available at this time.