T. Jean (Bolenbaugh) Metzger

T. Jean (Bolenbaugh) Metzger, 83, of Van Wert, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

Born on February 2, 1941, she was the daughter of John V. and Alma E. (Swander) Bolenbaugh, who both preceded her in death. Jean was a 1960 graduate of Parkway High School and married Thomas J. Metzger on July 30, 1960.

She devoted her life to her family and enjoyed a fulfilling career at Teleflex before retiring. In retirement, Jean took pleasure in reading, cooking, baking, and cherishing time with her loved ones. She also found joy in the companionship of her beloved dog, Dakota.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas; her sister, Marge Waldron; her grandson, and four great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her siblings, Carole Doner and Jack Bolenbaugh, and by her children, Michael Metzger, Guy (Teresa) Metzger, and Ty (Tammy) Metzger. Jean was the proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren, a great-grandmother of 30, and a great-great-grandmother of six.

Family-only services will be held at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Van Wert on Tuesday, September 10, from 1-3 p.m. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery of Van Wert.

Jean’s legacy of love, warmth, and spunk will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Van Wert Humane Society in Jean’s honor.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.