Tree house fire…

The Van Wert Fire Department was called to a tree house fire in the 200 block of S. Vine St. at approximately 9:15 Thursday night. Upon arrival the tree house was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly brought under control, preventing the possible spreading to the structure that was very close to the flames. Firefighters were on the scene, and the Van Wert Police Department assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire remains unknown. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer