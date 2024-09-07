Frank Rigdon

Frank Rigdon, 91, of Venedocia, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at his residence.

He was born February 25, 1933, in Van Wert County, to Marion and Cleo (Mullenhour) Rigdon. They both preceded him in death. He was united in marriage to Lula C. Rigdon on December 20, 1954. She preceded him in death. On September 3, 2005, he was united in marriage to Priscilla (Lewis) Rigdon. She survives in Venedocia.

Frank Rigdon

Frank is survived by son, Franklin E. Rigdon of Wisconsin; daughter Karen (Rick) Hedrick of Van Wert; stepchildren, David (Dawn) Rigdon, Daniel (Karen) Rigdon, Mary E. Rigdon, Esther Cole, Rachel Baker, and Timothy (Dots) Rigdon; brother, Ralph (Susan) Rigdon of Van Wert; grandchildren, Derek (Mariah) Lause, and Chelsea (Nick) Hochuli; great-grandson, Weston Hochuli, and many step grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Frank was preceded in death by his brothers, Marion Earl, Charles Everett and Edward Merlin, and a daughter, Vickie Lause

Frank was manager at Carter’s Plumbing and Electrical. He served in the United States Navy and was a veteran of Korea. He worked as a diesel mechanic and made sure all the planes were able to do their jobs. Frank was a member of the Delphos Wesleyan Church, Delphos American Legion Post #268 where he was a former commander, past member of the Lions, and former mayor of Venedocia. He collected over 60,000 marbles, enjoyed working with wood, collected tools, wooden nickels, and working outdoors. Frank liked to be organized and have everything in its place.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 9, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home, Delphos, with Rev. Steve Haddix, officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery with graveside military rites conducted by the Delphos Veterans Council. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Delphos Wesleyan Church.