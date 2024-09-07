Thomas E. Shoop

Thomas E. Shoop, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and veteran, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2024 at the age of 81 years.

Born in Van Wert, on February 26, 1943, Tom lived a life filled with love, hard work and service to his country. He married his beloved wife, Rosemarie, and together they lived a long fulfilling and loving life filled with many passions, friends and fun.

Tom had a long and successful career at International Harvester, dedicating over two decades to his work. In addition to his professional pursuits, he was a proud owner of Whiteys, a local bar that became a community gathering place.

A dedicated patriot, Tom served in the Air Force in the Vietnam War, bravely defending his country. His military service shaped his character and instilled in him a strong sense of duty and honor. Tom was a devoted family man who cherished his time with his loved ones. He especially adored his grandchildren and took great joy in spending time with them.

Tom will be deeply missed by his wife Rosemarie, their children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many many friends. His legacy of love, hard work, and service will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife Rosemarie Shoop; niece, Sherry Hughes; nephew, Robert Jordan, and grandchildren, Kyle Lane, Demi Lane, Trevor Lane, Ryne Sechrist, and Nicole Morgan.

He was preceded in death by his brother, John Shoop; sister, Marilyn Shoop, and son Frank Sechrist.

At Tom’s request, no services will be held.