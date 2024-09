2024 Delphos Canal Days on tap

VW independent staff

DELPHOS — It’s billed as a premiere end-of-the-summer festival and it’ll be held this Thursday-Saturday, September 12-15, in downtown Delphos.

Delphos Canal Days will feature live music, rides, food, a 5K run/walk, a parade, a cruise-in and much more. For more information and a schedule of events and offerings, click here.