Local teams compete at Tiffin CCC

TIFFIN — Van Wert’s Owen Scott placed third among Division II runners at Saturday’s Tiffin Cross Country Carnival, which is generally regarded as one of the top meets in the entire country. The annual event at Hedges-Boyer Park attracts dozens of middle school teams and large, medium-sized and small high school teams from around the state.

Scott ran the 5K course in 15:30.7, a time that shattered the school record by nearly 12 seconds. The previous record of 15:42 was held by Jared Fleming. Lexington’s Chance Basilone was named the individual winner (15:23.8) and Scott’s WBL rival, Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ty Rosengarten was the runner-up (15:28.3). Van Wert’s Drew Laudick finished 19th overall (16.31.9).

Lexington won the Division II team title and Van Wert finished fourth out of 36 teams.

Crestview and Lincolnview finished 6-7 in the Division III run.

The Knights were paced by Andy Heth, who placed 13th overall with a time of 17:15.5, and Lincoln Smith, who was 19th (17:24.9). The Lancers were led by Kreston Tow, who finished seventh overall (16:54), and Evan Johns, who nabbed the 10th spot (17:06.3).

Ottawa Hills was crowned as the Division III boys champion.

The Van Wert girls placed 12th out of 31 Division II teams, with Symphony Shuerman leading the way with a 16th place finish (19:31.2).

Hathaway Brown was the Division II team champion.

Lincolnview’s Brynleigh Moody was the fifth place finisher among Division III girls’ runners, spanning the course in 19:35.3. Anna Gardner was Crestview’s top placer, finishing 23rd overall (21:26.1).

Lincolnview finished third overall as a team, and Crestview placed 12th.