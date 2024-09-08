Monday Mailbag: WBL, OSU, field goal

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions about the young WBL football title race, Ohio State’s non-conference schedule and a field goal that might have been good.

Q: What in the world is going on in the WBL? Is Wapak really that much better than everyone else? How about Defiance’s upset win over St. Marys Memorial? Is the league race over already? Name withheld upon request

A: It’s already been quite interesting as we head into Week No. 4 of the season and the third week of WBL play.

Time will tell, but it’s quite possible Wapakoneta is a step ahead of everyone else. We new the three-time defending league champions would be very good, hence the preseason pick to win the league again.

Defiance’s win over St. Marys Memorial was a bit of a surprise, given the fact that the Bulldogs entered the game 0-2, but they were one of the better 0-2 teams you’ll find. Defiance should be a handful the rest of the way.

A key WBL game is set for this Friday and it should be a real slugfest, with St. Marys Memorial hosting Wapakoneta. To be blunt, if the Redskins win, they certainly should be in the driver’s seat the rest of the way. If the Roughriders win, I think you’ll see multiple teams tie for the league title.

Bath might prove to be the most improved team this season and I believe Shawnee will continue to make big strides. Celina’s defense is for real and if the Bulldogs continue to improve offensively, they’ll be in a good spot heading into the postseason.

Q: What are your thoughts on Ohio State’s non-conference schedule? I think it’s set up for three easy wins and I think it’s a little embarrassing. Why not schedule at least one good team? Name withheld upon request

A: I just had this conversation with WERT’s Scott Alan Friday night and he pointed out that OSU was actually scheduled to host Washington, not Western Michigan, and he’s right. The Buckeyes were forced to cancel the non-conference home-and-home series against the Huskies after Washington joined the Big Ten.

Southern Mississippi was supposed to be the home opener for Ohio State this year, but they mutally agreed to cancel it last November. If it’s any consolation, Ohio State will host Texas to open next season, and play on the road against the Longhorns in 2026.

Like you, I prefer to see at least one game against a decent or better non-conference opponent but the changing landscape of college football prevented that this year.

Q: It seems Tinora was the victim of a bad call against Archbold. A 48-yard field goal was called no good when video evidence clearly shows it was good. The Rams lost the game 15-14. In a situation like that, do they have any recourse? Name withheld upon request

A: I saw the video you’re talking about and it was pretty close, but it did look like the field goal was good. Obviously, the officials who were right there saw it differently. Assuming it was the incorrect call, it’s a shame, but officials are human too.

As far as recourse, I’d have to do some checking but I don’t really think anything is going to change. You can’t use video replay to review plays during the regular season and it’s too late anyway.

Perhaps a certified official can chime in here?

If you have a sports question for the next Monday Mailbag, feel free to email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.