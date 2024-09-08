Soccer: Crestview falls, Lancers win

VW independent sports

Lima Sr. 2 Crestview 1 (girls)

LIMA — At Spartan Stadium, Crestview’s Ellie Ward scored on a penalty kick, but the Knights fell to Lima Sr. 2-1 on Saturday. Ella Lamb had nine saves in the loss.

Crestview (1-4) will return to Spartan Stadium today to face Lima Central Catholic.

Lincolnview 3 Lima Sr. 2 (boys)

LIMA — Lincolnview scored three second half goals and defeated Lima Sr. 3-2 at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. It was the first victory of the season for the Lancers.

Ainsley Hoffman, Cody Ricker and Garret Mosier scored Lincolnview’s goals.

The Lancers will host Allen East today.