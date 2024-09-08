Two fatal crashes under investigation

VW independent staff

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of fatal motor vehicle crashes, both of which occurred on Saturday.

According to Sheriff Jeff Grey, the first accident occurred at the intersection of Ohio 49 and Ohio 707 in Black Creek Township. Deputies were dispatched to the scene via 911 at 10:40 a.m. While investigating, they learned that an SUV driven by Kenneth A. Edwards, 44, of Decatur, Indiana, was eastbound on Ohio 707, ran the stop sign and was struck by a southbound semi-truck driven by Christopher D. McKenzie, 61, of Jeaneretta, Louisiana. Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chatt Fire Department, Rockford Fire Department and Rockford EMS assisted at the scene.

The second fatal crash occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ohio 118 and Frahm Pike in Hopewell Township.

A 911 call was placed at 7:42 a.m. and deputies arrived at the scene and discovered that a pickup truck driven by Keith T. Huey, 74, of Geneva, failed to stop for the stop sign and was hit by an SUV driven by Julie A. Ninde, 57, of Ossian, Indiana. Both drivers were transported to Mercer Health ER for treatment. A front seat passenger in Huey’s truck, Regina K. Huey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rockford Fire Department, Rockford EMS and Celina Fire and EMS were among those assisting at the scene.