Gas prices dropping locally, statewide

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 18.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 42.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 45.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 4.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.62 per gallon- the lowest since early 2022.

Self-serve regular was $2.97 at Pak-a-sak on N. Washington St. Monday night. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.65 on Monday, while the most expensive was $3.89 per gallon, a difference of $1.24 per gallon. Over the weekend, gas could be found for as low as $2.68 per gallon Wapakoneta. Monday night, gas in Van Wert ranged from $2.95 per gallon at Murphy USA to $3.19 at Tyler’s Short Stop.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.22 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 58.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“We fully expect gas prices will continue to drop as Americans drive less with the onset of fall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With oil prices falling below $70 per barrel, their lowest since 2021, there’s solid room for gas prices and diesel to continue falling for some time. We expect the national average could fall below $3 per gallon as early as October for the first time since 2021, which would be music to the ears of motorists and certainly to politicians who are angling to be elected this fall.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

September 9, 2023: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)

September 9, 2022: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

September 9, 2021: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

September 9, 2020: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 9, 2019: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 9, 2018: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

September 9, 2017: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

September 9, 2016: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

September 9, 2015: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

September 9, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)







