Mendon Rd. crash…

A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Mendon Rd. and State Rd. at approximately 1:45 p.m. Monday. The Middle Point Fire Department and rescue squads were called to the scene with one vehicle having the occupant trapped inside. The rescue squad used hydraulic cutters to cut the driver side door off allowing the occupant to get out. No injuries were reported. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the incident and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office handled traffic control. Bob Barnes photos