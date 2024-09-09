Random Thoughts: streaks and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around winning streaks, a long streak, game of the week, NFL quarterbacks and a head shaking record.

Winning streaks

The state’s current longest winning streak is now up to 51. Marion Local won its 51st straight football game, regular season and postseason, with last Friday’s 42-9 victory over St. Henry.

Delphos St. John’s holds the record with 57 consecutive regular and postseason wins between 1996-2000. The Flyers will play the Blue Jays this Friday. Should Marion Local keep winning, they would tie the record in Week No. 9 against Minster, with a chance to break in the regular season finale against Coldwater.

Meanwhile, another long winning streak came to an end last Friday, when Upper Scioto Valley topped Waynesfield-Goshen 40-38 in three overtimes. Entering the game, the W-G Tigers had won 24 consecutive regular season games.

Long streak

Here’s a stat from fantastic50.net – Van Wert has scored 10 points or more in 61 consecutive games, the fourth longest streak in Ohio. Toledo Central Catholic has the top spot (82), followed by Marion Local (73) and West Branch (65).

Game of the Week

No doubt the game of the week is in the WBL, where St. Marys Memorial (2-1, 1-1 WBL) will host three-time defending league champion Wapakoneta (3-0, 2-0 WBL).

I can’t imagine there will be very many, if any empty seats at the stadium.

Dak Prescott

“I don’t play for the money.”

That’s what Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said after beating Cleveland on Sunday. Earlier in the day, he agreed to a four-year, $240 million contract extension.

Please. “I don’t play for the money.” Yes you do Dak. Why wouldn’t you? If it’s not about the money, why didn’t you agree to a contract earlier?

I’m not a Dak Prescott fan, at least on the field. Who knows, he’s probably a great guy off it. I’ve said for years he’s overrated on the field. A 2-5 career playoff record says a lot. Yes, you can make the argument that it’s not all his fault but when you’re No. 1 on the pay list on your team, you’re expected to produce.

DeShaun Watson

As a Browns fan, I can’t wait until the day Cleveland is able to cut ties with DeShaun Watson.

The Browns were absolutely fleeced in the trade with Houston, then they gave him a contract that he hasn’t come remotely close to living up to. The only trade that might have been worse (it’s debatable) was the Denver Broncos/Russell Wilson trade. But when you factor in the baggage that followed Watson, it really might have been the worst trade ever.

Yes, I know – Cleveland’s regular offensive line wasn’t out there. So what? It’s always something. There’s always some excuse with this guy. It’s getting old fast.

Watson vs. Mayfield

I’ve always thought Baker Mayfield got a bad rap in Cleveland. I’m not saying he was elite while in Cleveland but I’d take him in a heartbeat over Watson now.

Opening day nightmare

As you can tell, I’m still a little salty about Sunday’s Browns opener. I honestly don’t know why some people thought they’d actually win it. History says otherwise. Counting Sunday, Cleveland is now 3-22-1 in season openers since returning in 1999.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.